Half has deleted the project of a operating system in VR and AR to which a team of three hundred people worked. However, it seems the company hasn’t given up on the idea of ​​a custom OS.

A few days after the excellent news relating to the peak sales for Meta Quest 2 and the VR games at Christmas 2021, a cold shower arrives with respect to the evolution of the ecosystem that Mark Zuckerberg’s company is trying to create.

In this case the project responded to the name of XROS, from the union of the terms XR (which brings together virtual reality and augmented reality) and OS. Its deletion leaves the current devices with the Android-based operating system that we already know.

Apparently the development of XROS began in 2017 at the hands of a team composed, as mentioned, of over three hundred people. It may be that the project matched the operating system that both Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew Bosworth have talked about on a few occasions.

It is not known whether the cancellation will have consequences on the devices currently being worked on at Meta, primarily the talked about AR glasses, but it seems that they too use some version of Android.