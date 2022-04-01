Since 2019, Unipar, a leading company in the production of chlorine, caustic soda and PVC in South America, has adopted the idea of ​​stakeholder capitalism to guide its ESG strategy. Mauricio Russomanno, CEO of the company, told the column:

ESG Vision

“In 2019, during an in-depth discussion of our strategy, we understood that the company would only be successful if our stakeholders were successful. There we define customers, suppliers, society, employees and investors as the groups for which we want to generate value because we believe that only in this way will we be a healthier and more sustainable company”

energy transition

“One of the big decisions was to change the company’s energy matrix. In two years, we signed a contract for the construction of two wind farms and a solar farm for the production of more than 480 megawatts of production, which will allow us to have 80% of our consumption coming from clean energy in 2024”

Social projects

“We invested R$ 7 million last year in social projects. This year, we increased the amount to R$ 11 million. Adding the two years together, we will impact around 850 thousand people, from children to the elderly, in four areas: culture, education, social action and sport”

sanitation in Brazil

“Today, 50% of the population does not have sewage and 34 million people do not have access to drinking water. As one of the largest economies in the world, it is inconceivable that we are so far behind on such an important issue. The Sanitation Framework, in this scenario, is a huge step forward by stipulating as a goal that 99% of people have access to drinking water and 90% to sewage”

(Note published in issue 1267 of Revista Dinheiro)