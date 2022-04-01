“In recent years I have dedicated myself to viticulture and to the study of wine production. This passion of mine has grown to the point that I communicate my retirement from racing to devote myself completely to the production of my wine. Thanks for the support”. So on Instagram through the stories the Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas has produced its own April Fool on the occasion of the day of jokes and even editorial jokes that falls today.

Bottas isn’t the only one who has fun early in the morning. According to other April fools across the Channel, Ron Dennis is ready to replace Mike Krack as Aston Martin team principal (the return to F1 of the former McLaren wall number one is an April fools’ workhorse) , while Nico Rosberg he would be recalled by Williams to replace Nicholas Latifi. Mattias Ekstrom, on the other hand, proposes how “the next young F1 craque“ thanks to a test organized for him by Red Bull at the Red Bull Ring where he will test the RB18.

Glad to announce we are currently testing our new aero package for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. #AlpineEnduranceTeam pic.twitter.com/EJy7JSvOLD – Alpine Endurance Team (@SignatechAlpine) April 1, 2022

Also in France there are some not indifferent April fools. Peugeot it would in fact be ready to enter F1 in 2026, while Alpine is testing a new revolutionary aerodynamic package for the WEC, without a rear wing, in view of the next edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.