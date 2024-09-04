The Verkhovna Rada announced the possible dismissal of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Kuleba

Several Ukrainian ministers have resigned at once; their applications were submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on September 3. People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak specified that the resignations were submitted by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets, and the Chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

Oleksandr Kamyshin confirmed the information about his resignation from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. After submitting the corresponding statement, he is preparing to present two reports. One of them will be closed, before the committees of economy and defense of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The second one will be open, also in the parliament of the republic.

I will continue to work in the defense industry, but in a different role. Alexander Kamyshin Head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry of Ukraine

“Ukrainska Pravda” reported that the head of the Ukrainian MFA Dmytro Kuleba may also be dismissed from his post. According to his information, his deputy Andriy Sybiha will probably be appointed to the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, but the candidate is still being decided. According to the publication, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will retain his post.

Verkhovna Rada Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that Kuleba “had already been given paper and a pen” so that he could write a letter of resignation.

More than half of the Cabinet of Ministers is planned to be replaced

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, David Arakhamia, stated that it is planned to change more than half of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As promised, a major government reboot can already be expected this week. Tomorrow is the day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments David Arakhamia head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada

The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on September 4, Arakhamia clarified.

Related materials:

Deputy Head of Zelensky’s Office Fired

MP Goncharenko reported that Rostislav Shurma, deputy head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, resigned. Later, the head of state’s decree on his dismissal was published.

In general, he has wanted to quit for a long time, he feels that everything is heading towards big problems Alexey Goncharenko Member of the Verkhovna Rada

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Zelensky could fire Shurma in the near future. “Rostik is preparing to leave. He has wanted this for a long time, and now the circumstances have developed in such a way that the president is ready to let him go,” an anonymous source in the Ukrainian leader’s team told Ukrayinska Pravda.

Shurma joined the Ukrainian president’s inner circle several years ago, after which he became in his eyes the person “responsible for the entire economy.” According to journalists, the publication’s sources say that Shurma’s replacement is most likely to be the Minister for Strategic Industries, Alexander Kamyshin, who also intends to leave his current post.

Similar information was voiced by Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. He added that Shurma was fired due to “the position of partners and outright corruption.”

But how much time and effort was spent on this. A year for everyone to understand what kind of corrupt person tried to manage the economy. Instead of Shurma, a normal person will be appointed – Alexander Kamyshin Yaroslav Zheleznyak Member of the Rada

In December last year, it became known that Rostislav Shurma’s declaration indicated an apartment the size of a shopping center. It is located in an elite residential complex, costs 73.2 million hryvnia (more than 178 million rubles) and occupies an area of ​​more than 710 square meters. The wife of the deputy head of Zelensky’s office is listed as the formal owner of the property.

Related materials:

Two Ukrainian Deputy Prime Ministers Submit Resignations, Foreign Minister Possible Resignation

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk announced that she has submitted her resignation.

After almost three years in government, she submitted her resignation today Irina Vereshchuk Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine

Also, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna resigned. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a resignation letter from Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Stefanishyna. The letter will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions Ruslan Stefanchuk Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada

MP Oleksiy Goncharenko stated that Stefanishyna should head the Ministry of Justice and continue to lead European integration.

Zelensky commented on new personnel decisions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers. The politician emphasized that autumn will be extremely important for the country, so it is necessary to strengthen some areas in the government, including in matters of domestic and foreign policy.

Zelensky noted the importance of interaction between the central government and communities, especially during preparations for the winter season. He also pointed out that Ukraine has already achieved significant results in defense production. The third area, the head of state named strengthening work with NATO, the fourth – the European Union and real negotiations on membership, there will be personal responsibility for legal and political work.

And fifthly, we need to combine everything that Ukraine has achieved in its relations with partners – trust in Ukraine, the strength of the Ukrainian spirit, relations with partners. We need a new level of information work, cultural and diplomatic work at the same time. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Former Rada deputy explains resignations of several Ukrainian ministers

Former People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Voloshin explained the resignations of several Ukrainian ministers at once. In his opinion, Kyiv wants to reduce the discontent that has accumulated in society.

The frustration that has accumulated in society from corruption, forced mobilization carried out on the streets with numerous violations of rights, the hopeless situation at the fronts and everything else require “letting off steam” through an attempt to demonstratively change something in the leadership structures, including the military Oleg Voloshin ex-deputy

He also admitted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is thus trying to play along with Western countries, which are demanding that Kyiv fight corruption.