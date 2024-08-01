In August 2024, beneficiaries of pensions from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) should be aware of the opportunity to increase their monthly payments through the Welfare Pension Fund.

This resource allows pensioners to increase their monthly income, provided they meet certain requirements and present the necessary documentation.

Below, we explain how to carry out this procedure efficiently, depending on the affiliation institution.

Requirements for pension increase

IMSS:

– Age: 70 years or older.

– Contribution: Not having contributed during the last year.

– Employment relationship: Not having a current employment relationship.

ISSSTE:

– Age: 75 years or older.

– Contribution: Not having contributed during the last year.

– Employment relationship: Not having a current employment relationship.

Documents required for the procedure

IMSS:

– Voting card.

– Proof of address.

– Account status.

– Social Security number.

ISSSTE:

– Official identification.

– Proof of address.

– Updated pension proof.

Places to carry out the procedure

ISSSTE:

ISSSTE beneficiaries must go to the Institute’s offices, where they must present the aforementioned documents and request the transfer of resources to the Pension Fund for Welfare.

IMSS:

IMSS pensioners can complete the procedure at Infonavit centers, at the institution’s sub-delegations or at the family medicine unit windows.

Procedure to request an increase

To process the increase in your pension, it is essential to follow the appropriate steps according to the institution you are affiliated with. Submit the required documentation at the designated locations, and request the transfer of resources to the Pension Fund for Welfare. Make sure you meet the age, contribution and employment requirements to be eligible.

Stay informed and don’t miss this opportunity to improve your monthly income. An increase in your pension is an important benefit that can offer you greater financial stability. Act quickly and ensure your financial well-being.