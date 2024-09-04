Chapter 176 of the sleeve of Chainsaw Man It was titled “Two Little Ones” and gave us a gruesome glimpse of what’s coming next. Denji. The dark shonen is an installment written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, a film that will adapt the Reze Archthe bombshell girl, is coming soon. While we wait, the serialization surprises us with nostalgia.

Chainsaw Man It is a two-cycle manga, On the one hand, we have the protagonist turning into a demon and trying, together with his friends, to defeat the Gun Demon, one of the most feared on Earth. However, the Gun Demon ended his conflict, in an interesting way, after a fearsome confrontation with the Chainsaw Demon.

The last chapter of manga Chainsaw Man It allowed us to see the motivations of the war demon who wants to take out her companions and is even capable of sacrificing them just to defeat the chainsaw demon, to be more feared than him.

The episode tells of a heart-to-heart conversation he shares with Asa Mitaka, his carrier. The girl doesn’t want to fight Denji, but Yoru does need to finish off Pochita. Towards the end of the previous episode we see Yoru without arms facing Black Chainsaw Man.

However, the final images of the new chapter show us how the gun and tank demon return to serve the girl who is one of the horsemen of the Apocalypse. What will happen now? Will Pochita withstand two frontal attacks? We’ll have to find out in the next chapter.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man? Where can I watch the anime?

Chainsaw Man is available on the Crunchyroll platform. The first season was released in autumn 2022got twelve chapters. A movie was announced this year. However, the second part of the manga started in late 2022.

The manga is licensed by Shuēisha, so you can read it through Manga Plus.

