Falcao Garcia He is advancing in his recovery process due to the injury that took him out of competition with Millonarios and the fans miss his presence, especially now that the team has just suffered an uncomfortable draw against Jaguares in Bogotá, 0-0.

El Tigre was present in the El Campín box on Wednesday and from there he saw how his teammates got tangled up and could not resolve the match against the Jaguars.

Since his arrival in Bogotá, the forward has experienced several particular situations, not only injuries, but also a family problem.

Falcao asks for help

This Thursday, El Tigre had a publication on his social networks that generated many reactions. Falcao told his followers about his new problem, that his cell phone had been damaged and that he needed a new screen.

“My cell phone screen broke, I think I’m going to need a more resistant one. Which one do you recommend?” Falcao said through his X social network.

The forward received many comments with cell phone references, and funny messages: some suggested he buy an “arrow”; others did not recommend iPhone, and still others invited him to the center to seek help. There were also those who asked him to sell the damaged one. A follower told him “take a rue bath, my friend.”

They also took advantage of cell phone companies to offer their best products to the attacker.

