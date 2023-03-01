The star franchise of Capcom currently is resident Evil, which has gradually been renewed with some remakes that began with the second title and in a few weeks the recreation of the fourth will arrive. And while some titles have been forgotten, it seems that there are still updates planned for certain releases from years ago.

It has just been confirmed on the platform Steam that Resident Evil 5 is receiving a new update, this after quite some time since it was officially launched in the console stores and its own pc. It is worth mentioning, they are not big changes to implement, but it is striking that they decided to do this.

Here are the update notes:

– Removed support for Games for Windows Live. – Will support local split-screen co-op. – Some other minor bug fixes.

The minor detail of this update is clearly the bug fixes. From there is also the detail of removing compatibility with games from windows live. However, the strangest thing is adding the possibility of playing in split screen, since it is a feature that is not implemented for users who want to play pc.

Remember that currently the title can also be played on PS4, Xbox One and nintendoswitch.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is certainly a bit rare that these types of updates come out of the blue, this also does little with the PS3 console. However, it is something that should not bother you in the least.