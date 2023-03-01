Since 2008, the Government of Tanzania has given shelter to albino children in care centers. However, the little ones are victims of terrible attacks and mutilations. Their bodies are highly valued in the organ market because witchcraft grants them magical virtues, a belief that has not yet been completely disproved.

In Tanzania, around the year 2006 there was a peak of attacks on the albino population because the belief spread that their body possessed supernatural powers and attracted wealth.

The attacks left mutilations, death and fear.

Although awareness raising has brought about important changes in Tanzanian society, the danger remains for children with this condition.

Minors who live in government centers spend their childhood marginalized to preserve their lives. When will they be able to live in freedom like the others?



