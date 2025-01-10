A group of researchers from the University of Turku (Finland) and the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) have discovered that child abuse can affect the epigenome of sperm, negatively influencing the brain development of the next generation.

The FinnBrain study has found lower levels of sperm DNA methylation in three DNA regions and modified levels of several small RNA molecules non-coding in men with high levels of childhood abuse, after which they were compared with men who had had few experiences of abuse, as they had previously expressed in questionnaires.

This epigenetic inheritance refers to the transmission of information on conditions acquired from the next generation without it being encoded in the DNA sequenceso changes caused by the environment can be transmitted from generation to generation through gametes.

Although all cells in the body have the same genes and DNA, they have different epigenetic profiles, which determines their different appearance and function, so Epigenetic regulation enables differences in brain, muscle and skin cells by silencing and activating geneswhich has a special role in later generations.

Previously, the study scientists had already found An association between exposure to parental stress in early childhood and child brain developmentas well as that childhood maltreatment was associated with several epigenetic characteristics of sperm that may mediate effects on offspring brain development, including expression levels of the non-coding RNA molecule ‘hsa-miR-34c-5p’ and gene methylation’CRTC1‘ and ‘GBX2’.

“Next, we want study child abuse, the sperm epigenome and the characteristics of the children as a whole. Demonstrate epigenetic inheritance in humans would rewrite the rules of inheritance, which highlights the need for more research,” said the first author of the article, Jetro Tuulari.

For her part, the principal investigator of the study, Noora Kotaja, stated that this is the study “wider” and “more complete” done so far on epigenetic inheritance through sperm epigenome in humans.

“The FinnBrain cohort and other multigenerational data from the Population Research Center will enable other similar high-quality studies on human epigenetic inheritance. However, the heritability of these findings has not yet been demonstrated, so they are needed more research“explained the emeritus professor Hasse Karlssonwho initiated the aforementioned study.

FinnBrain, which was launched in 2010is a birth cohort study at the University of Turku in which more than 4,000 families participate and whose objective is to explore environmental and genetic factors that influence a child’s development. Studying the parents of the cohort is also a key part of the project’s research, and this substudy is focuses on paternal health in the cohort.