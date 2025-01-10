The Bonoloto draw held this Friday has left a second category guesser (5 guesses + complementary) who has won a prize of 163,947.19 euros.

The winning ticket has been validated in receiving office number 24,045 of Burriana (Castellón), State Lotteries and Betting has reported through a statement.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 correct answers), there have been a total of 75 correct that they have won 1,092.98 euros each.

As there were no first category correct tickets (6 correct ones), increase the pot that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single winner from the highest category could win a prize of 700,000 euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 2,564,711 euros.