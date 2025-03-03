Drug use is varying in the region, and acquiring different profiles. This is reflected by the latest home survey on alcohol and other drugs, which indicates in the Community of Madrid a rise in cannabis, a very pronounced fall of smoking, but even … twice alcohol consumers, and eight rise points among those who take hypnnants.

The Community of Madrid has participated in this national study, which measures the most common consumption between the population between 15 and 64 years. It is confirmed, for example, that cannabis is the illegal substance of greater consumption in the region, and it has increased even in 2024. Precisely now the regional government has a campaign against the use of cannabis and its derivatives, especially among the youngest population, under the slogan ‘Porros hit your life to destroy it’.

Despite this – or precisely, in proof of the need to combat this habit – the survey points out that between 2022 and today, the consumption of this substance, cannabis, or its derivatives has grown by 1.4 points, placing the percentage of the population between 15 and 64 years that have proven it in the last twelve months.

The home survey on alcohol and other drugs is held every two years. In Madrid, the General Directorate of Public Health has collaborated in its realization, which has interviewed 2,494 citizens.

In addition to that almost 10 percent of people who have tried cannabis in the last year, there is another alarming fact: 8.9 percent of respondents claim to have had contact with this narcotic in the last 30 days before the survey. This figure was two years ago of 6.6 percent, indicating a clear ascending trend.

On the other side of the balance is tobacco, whose consumption is in frank fall. In fact, Madrid has reached in 2024 the lowest tobacco consumption figure in the last two decades, with 33.8 percent of respondents. In 2022, there were 34.5 percent that declared smokers. The difference is small but marks a descending trend, which is important.

However, there are more and more people who use electronic cigarettes: the number of users of these devices has doubled since the previous survey was conducted: there are already 5.2 percent of the consulted that use them.

A little glass daily

As for the evolution that is experiencing the consumption of alcoholic beverages, this has always been the preferred substance in the adult population, and thus remains. In fact, an important rise of those who consume it has been experienced daily, which goes from 6.7 percent of 2022 to 15.6 percent of 2024. What is falling significantly are drunkenness and the compulsive use of alcohol, which have a descending trend. The profile of the greatest consumer is a man or young between 15 and 34 years.

They are also uploading hypnnant consumers, up to 24.4 percent, which represents eight points above the figure that was reached in 2022. And although in general women see more risks in drugs than men, it does not happen just with the hypnosedants and opioid analgesics. In general terms, tobacco and cocaine are considered very dangerous, above alcohol, cannabis and electronic cigarettes.

When getting some of these illegal substances, to the bulk of those consulted it is easier to get cannabis or cocaine. And to combat these consumptions, they bet on education, more restrictive laws, effective treatments and greater police and customs control. The legalization of substances is the least supported option.

In the Community of Madrid since last November, the Regional Plan against Drugs, which is an investment of 200 million euros to launch 75 prevention and awareness measures against these consumptions. Especially, the accent is being struck against cannabis and its derivatives; All alarms have jumped in the region before the data that only in 2023, cannabis consumption was at the origin of more than 5,000 hospital income.