The emergency services are working to rescue two people after the collision in flight between a paraglider and a hang glider that took place this Saturday on Mount La Muela in the Guadalajara town of Alarilla (138 inhabitants), about 30 kilometers north. north of the provincial capital.

Sources from the Emergency Care and Coordination Service 112 of Castilla-La Mancha tell Europa Press that the event took place around 5:45 p.m. in an area where paragliding and hang gliding are common.

Firefighters from Azuqueca de Henares, forest firefighters, a Civil Guard device, a mobile ICU, an Emergency doctor, an ambulance and two medical helicopters, one from the Health Service, have been moved to the place, an area that is difficult to access. Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam) and another from the Medical Emergency Service of the Community of Madrid, SUMMA 112.

On January 28, two men lost their lives in the same area of ​​Mount La Muela de Alarilla after falling onto a mountain. the plane in which they were traveling, which caught fire after impact. The La Muela area was, along with Castejón de Sos, in Huesca, one of the pioneer fields in Spain for paragliding and registers a large influx of lovers of this sport, especially on weekends.