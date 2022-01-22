The Naco crossing is a sentry box that is only in operation from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., in addition it usually has little traffic, unlike other sentry boxes such as the three located in Nogales, however the requirements to cross through Naco, Sonora to the United States they are the same as in the rest of the country’s border.

So if you want to travel to the American country, you need to make sure you have with you the four documents requested by the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), since they are applied in a general way. in all the checkpoints that allow crossings between Mexico and the United States.

There are four requirements to cross into the United States through Naco, the Mexican passport and valid American visa They are the two essential documents to be able to cross the border, since if one of them has expired, you will not be allowed to pass.

In addition, despite the myths that claim that it is necessary to have more than six months of validity for your immigration documents, this is completely false, since even if you have less time you are allowed to cross as long as you return to your country of origin before until the expiration date of your visa or passport arrives.

In the case of the third document that you must show, it is the permit I-94 which can be requested from the CBP mobile application, has a cost of six dollars, that is, around 120 Mexican pesos, which can be paid before arriving at the crossing and thus speed up the process.

“Once the steps are completed in the mobile app, the last step would be to cross the border and the CBP officer completing the I-94 (which was already started and paid for in the app or online) can finish the process. ”, said a CBP spokeswoman.

The fourth document began to be requested due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is the vaccination certificate where it must be shown that the complete dose schedule has been received, although not all biologicals are accepted, so it is necessary to verify that they have been vaccinated.

The vaccines accepted by the United States are the same ones that have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), that is, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm; while Sputnik V, CanSino, Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus are not yet accepted for entry.