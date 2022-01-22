Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Badma Bashankaev in an interview with “Parliamentary newspaper” reminded Russians of the right of Russians to receive free medicines for COVID-19.

The MP stressed that subsidized medicines for coronavirus are available not only to patients in hospitals, they are also given to people who are being treated at home. Additional funds were allocated for the purchase of drugs. Medicines can be obtained both at the clinic and at home – according to a doctor’s prescription, Bashankaev specified.

Vladimir Krugly, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, added that patients with a mild form of the disease receive drugs for free, but this rule applies only with a confirmed diagnosis.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the government would allocate 15 billion rubles for the centralized purchase of medicines for coronavirus. Another five billion will be separately directed to the budgets of the regions for this purpose.