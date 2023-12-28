The Republican Party appealed this Wednesday to the US Supreme Court the decision of a court in Colorado to exclude the former president donald trump (2017-2021) of the primaries in the state.

In the appeal, Republicans argued that the state court's decision to prohibit the former president from participating in the primaries will “distort” the 2024 elections, in which Trump seeks re-election, according to US media reports.

“Unless the Colorado Supreme Court's decision is overturned, Any voter will have the power to sue to disqualify any political candidate, in Colorado or any other jurisdiction that follows suit.“the party wrote in the appeal, according to The New York Times.

The nine judges of the Supreme Court must now decide whether or not they will analyze the case.

Last week, in an unprecedented ruling in US history, the Colorado Supreme Court expelled Trump from the Republican Party primaries in that state for his role in the assault on the Capitol.

The justices appealed to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits people who have participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

That amendment was approved in 1868, after the Civil War in the United States, to prevent people associated with the southern rebels of the Confederacy from coming to power.

Colorado will hold its presidential primaries on March 5known as Super Tuesday, a key date on which 16 states will vote and which may define the race.

The Republican primaries begin next January 15 with the Iowa caucuses and Trump is the favorite according to all polls to once again face the now president, Democrat Joe Biden, in the November elections for the White House.

EFE