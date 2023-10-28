You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Former vice president and Republican candidate Mike Pence.
Former vice president and Republican candidate Mike Pence.
Pence was vice president during the Donald Trump era.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
Former Vice President Mike Pence announced this Saturday that he is withdrawing from the electoral race for the White House for 2024, during his participation in the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition held in Las Vegas.
“I come to tell you that it has become clear to me that it is not my time,” Pence said, surprising the audience. “I have decided to suspend my campaign for president.”
News in development…
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Republican #Mike #Pence #withdraws #presidential #candidacy #United #States