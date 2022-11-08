The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stated that residents can renew the residence permit and identity card, in one electronic form, without the need to print the residence sticker.

According to the authority, foreigners can prove their residence in the Emirates, through the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country, where the card includes all the details mentioned previously in the residence voucher, and arriving travelers can show them to airlines, where the passport reader available at the platforms of companies operating in the sector will be used. Air transport at airports.

She indicated that there are four steps for issuing a residence permit and identity card with ease and ease through the unified form through the authority’s website http://smartservices.icp.gov.ae Or the UAEICP smartphone app.

She stated that the steps begin with registration and account creation (digital identity) or access to electronic services in case of pre-registration, then choosing the service of issuing the residence permit and identity card, submitting the application, reviewing and updating the retrieved data and paying the fees, then receiving the identity card through the approved delivery companies. Adoption of it as an alternative to the pre-printed residence sticker on the passport.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Port Security called on customers to verify the validity of the ID number and its expiry date in the renewal or replacement request, and to ensure the accuracy and validity of the data entered in the electronic form before paying the fees to avoid delays in completing the transaction, as well as to ensure the speedy completion of the transaction in The specified time, and to ensure the correctness of the data of the phone number, e-mail and the method of delivery included in the electronic form, noting that the data entered are subject to review and audit by the Authority.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that residents of the country can print their residency details electronically, on the authority’s website, or the smart application,

Last May, the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stopped issuing the residence sticker to foreigners in all requests to issue or renew residence, which will be submitted through the various service centers at the state level, and a new unified form was used that includes the issuance and renewal of residence and identity card services. in one request.