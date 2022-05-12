The Republican leader in the United States House of RepresentativesKevin McCarthy, was summoned this Thursday to testify by the parliamentary commission that investigates the facts due to his multiple exchanges with Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.

The commission, made up of a majority of Democrats, seeks to shed light on Trump’s actions before and during the assault on Capitol Hill, carried out by supporters of the former president, who tried to block the certification by Congress of the election of Joe Biden.

“Kevin McCarthy was in communication with President Trump before, during and after the January 6 attack,” details the commission to justify the citation.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House.

“McCarthy also claimed to have had a conversation with the president immediately after the attack.during which President Trump acknowledged some sort of responsibility for this attack,” the statement continued.

Four other Republican representatives, including Jim Jordan, known for his excesses and his absolute loyalty to Donald Trumpare subject to court orders to testify.

The “January 6” commission, as it is known, has already received hundreds of witnesses, including Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former president, and her husband Jared Kushner, who were close advisers to the Republican magnate during his administration.

The parliamentary body, which plans to hold public hearings in June, hopes to conclude its work before the intermediate legislative elections in November. If Democrats lose control of the House, the committee could be dissolved by Republicans.

