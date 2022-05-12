It is no longer possible to have a forensic doctor or nurse available everywhere and at all times. This has been feared and complained about for years, but now the situation of Rouvoet and the directors is really getting too bad. “The situation will become untenable in the long run. The profession is in a downward spiral.’

The scarcity of forensic doctors means that work has to be postponed, longer in some regions than in others. ‘That is very worrying, because injuries become less visible over time and traces disappear’, writes Rouvoet. Postponing an autopsy also has consequences, for example for the procedure in criminal law, but also for relatives who have to keep waiting for a decision.