Only in 2018 were movie theaters reopened in this country after a 35-year ban. Topics such as homosexuality or female empowerment continue to be censored. In any case, there are already women from the ‘Golden Youth’ working in this industry and creating films with people of different nationalities. 5 years ago the presence of women was not possible in public spaces and they still live subject to their husbands. A panorama that shows how cinema is also a political act.

