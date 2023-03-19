Monday, March 20, 2023
He found out that he was married to his sister through some medical tests

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World
He found out that he was married to his sister through some medical tests


The decision to donate a kidney to his wife allowed him to know that she was his biological sister.

The medical tests that were performed on a man to find out if he could donate a kidney to his wife, they allowed him to discover that he was married to his biological sister.

The marriage of this couple began six years ago in the United States as a beautiful love story. None of them imagined what they were going to discover, but her illness led them to discover an incredible truth.

The man was adopted when he was a newborn and was never interested in knowing who his biological parents were, nor was he told about them.

Life takes many turns, as they say, and when the man underwent several medical tests to define if he could donate a kidney to her, they discovered that they were biological brothers.

The medical center informed him that he was a match and could be his wife’s donor, but that they needed to do some additional tests.

One of the tests was a DNA test, which yielded “an abnormally high percentage of DNA matching”.

Faced with the unexpected discovery, the man said: “If you are happy, you are happy. Donate the kidney to your sister-wife and continue to be a great father to your children.”

