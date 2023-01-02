





4:47 p.m. reporters © France 24

In the Chiloé Archipelago, paying about 1.7 million dollars you can own a deserted island. Websites sell virgin islands in remote areas of Chilean Patagonia. At least three of its more than 40 islands are now for sale. Potential buyers are billionaires, hotels or the salmon industry. For their part, indigenous communities fear that people outside their geography will become owners of the historical, ancestral, economic, ecological and biocultural heritage.