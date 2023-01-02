Bandai Namco is looking for developers let them work on his action games 3D output on Nintendo Switch. Specifically, the Japanese company is looking for a planner, but the announcement does not reveal further details on the project, which therefore remains shrouded in mystery.

The existence of this project is nothing new, as you may remember: last April the news began to circulate that Bandai Namco is working with Nintendo on the remaster of a 3D action, and even on that occasion no information on the game.

It could therefore be anything, after all the collaboration between the two companies has been going on for several years and has produced various successes, such as Pokken Tournament and of course the extraordinary Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

However, we know that in this case Bandai Namco is working on one remasterand several users are convinced it may have something to do with Kid Icarus or Star Fox: we’ll see.