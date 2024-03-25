



01:10

France raises the terrorist alert in the country after the attack on Crocus City Hall, near Moscow, Russia, on March 22; The event was claimed by the Khorasan Islamic State. The decision was made during an exceptional Defense Council due to the alleged threats that the event brings to the French State a few months before the Olympic Games. In December 2023, the group was behind a frustrated attack in Strasbourg. Our journalist Erika Olavarría has more information.