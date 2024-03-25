Aminchon Islomov, a defendant in the Crocus terrorist attack case, declared his innocence.

The defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus, 33-year-old taxi driver Aminchon Islomov, declared his innocence in court. This is reported by TASS.

During the hearing, Islomov denied the charges of a crime under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that the court arrested the man until May 22. The same preventive measure was chosen for his brother Dilovar and father Isroil Islomov. As the Telegram channel “112” learned, the Islomovs sold the same white Renault car to the terrorists in which they tried to escape after committing the terrorist attack.