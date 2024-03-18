First modification:
This Monday there was a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union, in which the leaders approved sanctions for individuals and institutions related to the death of Alexei Navalny. They also discussed the conflict in the Middle East and decided to adopt sanctions against Hamas and against Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. Report by Esther Herrera from Brussels.
