A St. Petersburg resident collected ₽4 million from the state for illegal detention in a pre-trial detention center for 4 years
St. Petersburg resident Ivan Gornostaev recovered four million rubles from the state as compensation for moral damages for illegal criminal prosecution, after which he spent more than four years in a pre-trial detention center. About it reported in the joint press service of the courts of St. Petersburg.
