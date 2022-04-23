The Mochis. An a maquiladora personnel transport truck collided with another vehicle in a cruise of the downtown sector, and later both units collided with four other vehiclesand the truck finally stopped after crash into three businesses in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

in mishap 7 people were reported injured, one of them who was under a Cherokee truck, which he was repairing, and which was hit by the truck. This last person was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital.

The spectacular accident was reported around 6:00 p.m. this Friday, at the intersection of Ignacio Allende and Heriberto Valdez streets.

At the scene of the mishap, it was reported that the personnel transport truck was circulating along Ignacio Allende Street, and upon reaching the intersection with Heriberto Valdez Avenue, a driver of a Honda Accord car ran the stop sign and was unable to avoid it.

Both units collided and the truck continued out of control and collided with a green Ford Taurus car, a black Honda sedan, and a Jeep Cherokee truck, which was in front of the telecommunications business.

Finally the truck stopped its race by colliding with three businesses. The white Honda that collided with the truck also collided with a parked Ranger pickup.

Read more: Car crashes and overturns on Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Paramedics from the Ahome Municipal Medical Emergency Services and the Mexican Red Cross went to the scene to help the injured people.