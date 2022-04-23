It represents an increase of 17.8% compared to the same month in 2021; on the other hand, records deflation for the 3rd consecutive month

Tourism in Brazil recorded revenues of R$ 13.2 billion in February – an increase of 17.8% compared to the same month in 2021. The data are from FecomercioSP, based on information from the IBGE. Read the entirety of document (939 KB).

Despite the high, the value has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. The balance is negative by 15.7% – which represents a drop of almost R$ 2.5 billion.

Air transport led the evolution in the month – accounting for R$ 3.6 billion of the total. However, it remains 22.7% below the pre-pandemic level.

Another highlight was the lodging and food sector, which had the best result in the survey. It earned R$ 3.9 billion in February.

Land transport –which includes intercity, interstate and international buses, as well as tourist trains and the like– recorded an increase of 7.9% compared to the same month in 2021. Unlike other sectors, it is approaching the pre-pandemic level: it is only 0.6% below.

According to Fecomercio-SP, the sector should gain even more strength in the coming months, as it is an alternative for air transport amid the increase in tickets.

Despite the positive result in February, the federation emphasizes that national tourism faces “the challenges of the economy, inflation and high interest rates”.

Mariana Aldrigui, president of the Tourism Board of FecomercioSP, says that it will take months and maybe years for the sector to register the same volume of resources spent in 2019 and 2014, “the 2 best years of the past decade”.

3rd MONTH OF DEFLATION

Services related to tourism registered deflation of 0.62% in March – the 3rd consecutive fall in average prices. In the 12-month period, it rose from 13% to 14%. read the intact of the data (817 KB).

The main responsible was the air ticket, which had a retraction of 7.33%. “It is known that, as a result of the war in Ukraine, oil prices soared, impacting the cost of jet fuel. [Com isso,] Brazilian airlines have raised ticket prices”said FecomercioSP.

The federation also discards that, if the item airfare had been excluded, the general inflation of tourism would have been positive in 0.87%. “Costs and prices in sectors not linked to airline tickets are rising, and this harms consumers and entrepreneurs”.

The highlight in the positive variation was the vehicle rental segment, which had a monthly increase of 6.48% and accumulated 18.35% in 18 months. It is followed by accommodation, which rose 1.71%.