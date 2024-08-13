The development studio Sad Cat Games has announced that the 2D cyberpunk action game Replaced will not make it to 2024. as previously announced, but it was postponed to 2025 . “Let’s keep this short,” the official press release states peremptorily, before continuing with the grim news: “Replaced will launch in 2025.”

Optimistic forecasts

“The previous launch date was based on optimistic forecasts and for that we apologize. Developing Replaced represents a unique challenge and we are proud to be creating something so special.” In short, the postponement would also be partly the result of overly optimistic estimates by the development team.

“We need more time to ensure we achieve the high standards we have set for ourselves and for Don’t disappoint our fans’ expectations.”

The announcement was also used to remind that, although postponed, Replaced will be playable at Gamescom 2024. In addition, Sad Cat is preparing something to make happy all those who cannot physically be at the event.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Replaced is in development for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. At this point it is difficult to speculate on when we will be able to play it, considering that no new official dates have been provided.

Replaced tells the story of REACH, an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its will, struggling to adapt to human life in the Phoenix area.