CAPCOM continues with the series of trailers dedicated to the weapons present in MONSTER HUNTER WILDthis time it’s the turn of the Light Crossbow. Characterized by a very high mobility, thanks to the mode Rapid Fire we will be able to unleash a series of consecutive attacks against the opponent. It will be possible to place explosive mines to cause even more damage.

I remind you that if you missed them you can find the trailers for the Broadswordfor the Heavy Crossbowfor the Insect Falchionfor the Rifle-lance. for the Hunting Horn. for the Long Swordfor the Loaded Blade and for the HammerEnjoy!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Light Crossbow

Source: CAPCOM