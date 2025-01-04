Thomas Heurtel will not return to Barça after the club has definitively ruled out his signing when it seemed that the operation was already closed and when the player was already at the airport. All this because the club has feared criticism from the fans for his return, as you have been able to know 20 minutes by sources close to the French. Heurtel and his representative, David Carro, held a press conference this Friday to explain everything that happened.

The player has explained that a person from the culé leadership stopped the operation when the player was with his family already in Barcelona. “I feel like Barça has laughed at me. “It’s a huge lack of respect,” he said.

His representative, David Carro, explained what the negotiation process was like and how they reached an agreement: “We have to speed up everything because there were other options, but Barça says no: the chosen one is Heurtel. They pushed forward even if it was an extreme situation. We close, on Tuesday, uIn a conversation with Joan Peñarroya and the coach tells us that he wanted him to arrive. So much so that that same afternoon we sent them the updated passport for the flights.”

After that, he states that on Wednesday the club coordinated the player’s arrival at the airport, the home, the number… However, with everything already done, Carro receives a call confirming that the operation is suspended. “I’m eating with my family to break the news, Barça calls and says it can’t be done. Cubells called and it’s not possible. There has been no explanation. They tell us that it cannot be done because of the social repercussions”, explains the player’s representative.

All this so that in the end they left Heurtel stranded with his family once again. “The first time was in Istanbul, there was a lot of talk about it and many things were false. This time it is worse because I was with my family, I have moved my children and my wife,” said the French player.