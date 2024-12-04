Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Rent in Catalonia falls by 1% in regulated municipalities, the second consecutive drop since the law was applied

December 4, 2024
Rent in Catalonia falls by 1% in regulated municipalities, the second consecutive drop since the law was applied
Rental prices in Catalonia fall for the second consecutive quarter. On this occasion, the decrease was 0.9% in the 140 municipalities declared as stressed areas and where income containment is applied.

This is confirmed by data from the Generalitat, through the registry of the Catalan Land Institute (Incasòl). Between July and September, the price fell 1.1% compared to the third quarter of last year. But if only the non-stressed municipalities are analyzed, rents grew by 6.1%.

If you focus on Barcelona, ​​the average price is 1,333.3 euros per month. This figure represents a decrease of 3.2% compared to last year, although there has been a slight increase compared to the last quarter.

These reductions are added to those already registered during the first quarter of the law. In that period, prices plummeted by 17.2% in regulated municipalities.

