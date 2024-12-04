A child with monkeypox, the latest epidemic to hit the Democratic Republic of the Congo

WHO investigates infection that causes high fever and headache

An unknown disease killed 143 people in the southwestern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in November. The infected people had flu-like symptoms, such as high fever and severe headaches, according to Remy Saki, deputy governor of Kwango province, and Apollinaire Yumba, provincial health minister.

The new infection comes just months after a monkeypox epidemic began in the country.

The focus of the infection has been located in Panzi, a rural health area where there are problems with the supply of medicines. A medical team has been sent to collect samples and conduct analysis to identify the disease.

The situation is extremely worrying, as the number of infected continues to increase, civil society leader Cephorien Manzanza told Reuters.









The sick die in their own homes due to lack of treatment, local authorities say.

A local epidemiologist stated that women and children are the most affected by the disease.

A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the UN health agency had been alerted to the presence of the disease last week, and was working together with the Congolese Ministry of Public Health to carry out new research.