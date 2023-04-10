Famous French choreographer Pierre Lacotte dies of sepsis at 92

Famous French choreographer Pierre Lacotte has died at the age of 92. About it informs RIA News.

“Our Pierre left us at 4 o’clock in the morning … It’s very sad, he still had a lot of projects, and he was writing a book,” said the dancer’s wife, Ghylaine Tesmar.

According to the publication, the choreographer died in a clinic in the south of France due to sepsis, the source of which was infection of the wound.

Pierre Lacotte was born on April 4, 1932. The artist staged performances for the Russian ballerina Ekaterina Maximova, and also worked on productions for theaters in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk.

In 2000, the choreographer staged The Pharaoh’s Daughter at the Bolshoi Theatre, and 13 years later he staged an updated version of the Marco Spada ballet on the stage of the same cultural institution. In 2011, Lacotte presented the play La Sylphide at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Musical Theatre.