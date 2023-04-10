After the commotion caused by a young woman who claimed on social networks to be Madeleine McCann, a girl who disappeared on May 3, 2007 during a family vacation in Portugal, The attention of the press was once again on the moving case.

In fact, due to the uncertainty generated by the young woman’s assurances, in this new episode for the McCanns, only DNA tests are missing to make sure that it was indeed the little girl.

However, the test indicated that Julia is 100% Polishwith a small percentage of origins from Lithuania and Russia, according to the media Online Radar. How did Madeleine McCann’s parents respond?

Since May 3, 2007Madeleine’s parents have tirelessly searched for their little girl. The couple left their jobs to dedicate themselves 100% to solving the mystery that to this day has more questions than answers.

Where is Madeline? What happened to the girl? Why did they take so long to react? Did someone take it? The questions over the years seem to get bigger and bigger; however, the perseverance of the parents remains intact.

However, this 2023, a young woman became world famous for claiming to be Madeleine and show physical “evidence” that it was indeed the missing girl. The commotion reached the ears of the little girl’s family, who reacted to a drop of hope.

The most anticipated DNA test

After the assurances, the same young woman was the one who asked for a DNA testbecause she was sure that she was not the daughter of the woman who claimed to be her mother.

The McCanns responded, noting that a relative had offered to do the kinship test.

The 21-year-old woman says she is not sure of her true identity or age. Photo: EFE – Instagram: @iammadeleinemcann

Finally, Wendell underwent a DNA test that reported her origin and the results were conclusive: the test indicated that Julia is 100% Polish, with a small percentage of origins from Lithuania and Russia, according to the media outlet. Online Radar.

So there would be the little girl, but Julia Faustyna. The news was confirmed by Fia Johansson, a private investigator.

The response of the parents Madeleine and the parents of Julia Faustyna

There is nothing to report at this time. If there is, it will come from the Metropolitan Police

After the result of the DNA test, the American newspaper The New York Post, heThe parents of the missing girl did not want to comment on the matter.

However, the aforementioned newspaper stated that it had contact with one of the family’s legal spokespersons, who indicated: “There is nothing to report at this time. If there is, it will come from the Metropolitan Police.”

For the inconvenience caused, Julia’s parents turned to the Polish media to apologize for the young woman’s attitude.

“For us as a family, it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin. We have memories, we have photos,” they said.

And they added: “Julia also has these photos, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”

In fact, it seems Julia Faustyna had already done the same; however, there was not as much visibility as this year. On the other hand, the case was once again on the agendas of the authorities in the United Kingdom and Portugal.

