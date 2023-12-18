Sometimes commercial products considered safe and healthy have problems in their production, which is why companies take on the task of removing them from the market for the benefit of consumers. This is the case of some batches of granola bars and cereals They will no longer be available in the United States due to the possible presence of salmonella and the risk that this implies for health.

The Quaker East Company announced the withdrawal from the market of some of its granola products because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The news was communicated on the official website of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and includes certain lots with expiration dates between March and August 2024. The affected products are:

Quaker Large Chocolate Chip Chewy Bars Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Quaker Large Chewy Bars Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Bars and Dips Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Bars Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars Quaker Minis Christmas Chocolate Chip Chewy Bars Quaker Minis Halloween Chocolate Chip Chewy Bars Quaker Minis Spring Chocolate Chip Chewy Bars Quaker Minis Chewy Valentine's Day Chocolate Chip Bars Quaker Chewy Bars with Dark Chocolate Chunks Quaker Chewy Bars with Chocolate Chips and Less Sugar Quaker chewy bars with less sugar cookies and cream Quaker Sugar Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Chewy Bars Quaker chewy bars with less sugar. Variety Quaker Chewy Bars Oats and Raisins Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Quaker S'mores Chewy Bars Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Dipps with Chocolate Chips Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter Quaker Chewy Sauces Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Midsummer Night's S'mores Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal Quaker Vanilla, Blueberry and Puffed Granola Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almond Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oatmeal, Honey, Raisin and Almond Cereal Quaker Protein Granola Oatmeal, chocolate and cream Almond flavor Quaker Chocolate Favorite Snack Mix Quaker On The Go Snack Mix Frito-Lay Snack Variety Pack with Quaker Chewy Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack Variety Pack of Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack of Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Quaker Cookies and Chewy Bars Frito-Lay Popped & Quaker Chewy Bars Baked Chips Variety Pack Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites Variety Pack with Baked Bars, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Variety pack of chips and crackers Quaker Snack Variety Pack, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Chewy Bars

All the Products involved are sold in all fifty states of the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the above and throw them away or contact the company directly for additional information or refunds. It is worth mentioning that to date, Quaker has not received any reports of illnesses related to the items it recalled.

What is salmonella?

The salmonella is an organism that can cause infections serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People who become infected present symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, sometimes with blood, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to the FDA, in rare circumstances the infection can cause the bacteria to enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses such as kidney infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.