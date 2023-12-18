After the departure of Veljko Paunovic from the technical direction of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, several players from the red and white team have taken a breath of fresh air, since many did not fit into the Serbian strategist's plans and he had them erased from his consideration.
One of them was the goalkeeper of Spanish descent that the sports director brought Fernando Hierro, Oscar Whalleygoalkeeper who came to reinforce the goal in the face of the inconsistencies of Miguel Jimenez at the beginning of the second half of the year and that he never received a single opportunity from the coach.
Due to his situation, the player would have requested to be transferred to another club in Mexico or Spain, however, after the departure of the strategist the panorama has changed for the better of the player, according to information from Fernando Esquivel which indicates that the goalkeeper requested to remain on the team to compete for ownership with the imminent arrival of Fernando Gago to the bench
Oscar Whalley He has not been able to make his official debut with the Sacred Flock and now hopes to be able to compete with Miguel Jimemez and Raul Rengel for ownership, at some point during Apertura 2023 the coach considered Raul Rangel as a headline on the 'Wacho'and played Leagues Cup and Liga MX, but an injury made him Jimenez remained as owner.
Meanwhile, the board of directors and the coaching staff of the Guadalajara team decided to give the players several days of rest before returning to preseason work on the way to Clausura 2024, so the squad will report next Thursday, December 21 to carry out the exams. doctors and physicists to start with the aim of aspiring to the Clausura 2024 title.
