Renfe will improve travel conditions of its customers and will offer greater flexibility in all its tickets, including the possibility of changing the Basic ticket of BIRD and Long Distance starting this Tuesday, January 21.

One of the improvements that is incorporated into the Basic ticket is the possibility of change train ticket for a single time for 10 euros plus the price difference to the new ticket. In this way, all the tickets offered by Renfe allow changes in all their modalities, as explained by the railway company.

Another benefit that is added to the Basic ticket is the admission of change of ownership of the nominative ticket only once, with a cost of 40 euros.

Likewise, in AVE, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains, where possible, the option of purchase the restoration plugin Box.

In this way, all clients will have the possibility of enjoy the attributes that characterize Renfe High Speed ​​and that differentiate it from the rest of the railway companies operating in Spain.