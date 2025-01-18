The Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso, has the year 2026 marked in red as the season in which the great opportunity may arrive. This is reflected in his statements for the documentary ‘Decoded’ that the platform premiered this Friday. DAZNin which the figure of the man from Oviedo and various moments in his sporting career are reviewed. Alonso places his hopes on the change in regulations, which will arrive precisely from 2026. Added to this are the different additions that the British squad has made to take a giant leap and aspire to the championship, among which Adrian Newey stands out.

The Asturian points out that he will not be fighting with those at the top in 2025: “Surely not, because the cars are going to be the same as in 2024 and it will be practically impossible for us to make such a big leap. Hopefully it will be better than 2024, but not to win the championship.”

However, the ’14’ believes that the turning point may come for the next season: “In 2026 there will be a change in regulations and we will have Newey working on the project starting this March. You have to be excited about having a good year, but winning the championship is a big deal. Even so, I already know that expectations are going to be high when we are in the preseason or at the presentation of the car.”

The two-time world champion “understands” the good outlook that is emerging for then: “2026, new regulations, Adrian Newey, Fernando Alonso, a year together… I already know the questions you are going to ask me. I would also do them if I were at home and Newey went to another team. To say one, to Williams. If I am a journalist or, without being one, I was watching TV, Williams would be a team to take into account. It is normal that Aston Martin is. “We are excited.”





Toni López Jordà

The 43-year-old rider, who has a contract with the British until 2026, wants to win: “Hopefully I can enjoy more podiums, some victories and fight for a championship. I know, yes, that 2026 is a year that is a bit of a coin toss for everyone. I hope it turns out heads, but we don’t know.”

At the same time, Alonso stressed that he has always tried to adapt to what he had: “I only had one kart when I competed as a child and I only had a set of dry tires that my father made the kart with. In Asturias it rains a lot and when the other children put on rain tires, I ran with dry tires because we didn’t have money. This carries over to the present day. We don’t have Ferrari’s wings or McLaren’s floors… the story of my life is a bit of the fact of competing with weapons that were a little inferior to others and adapting to what I could.”