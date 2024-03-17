Comic book and superhero movie fans have even more reasons to celebrate. DC Studios confirmed the development of a live-action 'Teen Titans' movie. This announcement generated a wide variety of comments on social networks, among the followers of the young superheroes, who welcomed the adaptation of this group that came to light for the first time in 1964, in 'The Brave and the Bold'.

The new project is part of the universe that is being built James Gunn, known for his work at Marvel with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' saga. The film promises to be a milestone in the history of DC Studioswhich seeks to expand its cinematographic universe with new characters and attractive stories.

Who will be in charge of the live action 'Teen Titans'?

Ana Nogueiraknown for being the one who will write the script for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'another new DC project that will star Milly Alcock, will be in charge of writing the script for 'Teen Titans'as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

'Teen Titans Go' was another series about the group of superheroes, but aimed at a children's audience. Photo: Cartoon Network

Nogueira demonstrated her ability to create exciting dialogue and complex plots, making her the perfect choice to bring these young heroes to the big screen.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will lead the new DC Studios projects after the end of the DCEU, will be in charge of production. Your experience and creative vision will be instrumental in bringing to life 'Teen Titans' in its live action version.

When is the 'Teen Titans' movie released?

Although DC Studios has already confirmed the development of the live-action 'Teen Titans' movie, a release date has not yet been announced. However, taking into account that there are already other projects in development, it is presumed that this adaptation could reach the big screen in the next three or four years.

It is important to remember that the film production process can take several months, or even years. Therefore, fans will have to be patient and wait for more news on the film's progress.

Which actors will make up the cast of 'Teen Titans'?

So far, DC Studios has not announced who will be the actors who will bring the characters to life. 'Teen Titans' on the big screen. Likewise, it is not known which superheroes will be part of the adaptation. However, given the importance of this project, it is likely that the studio will look for young and talented actors to play these iconic characters.

It should be noted that, in one of its most popular animated versions, 'Teen Titans'either 'The young Titans'by its Spanish name, which aired on Cartoon Network from 2003 to 2006, there were Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven and Beast Boy.

On the other hand, it is important to point out that this is not the only live action adaptation of the franchise, since it also has a series with flesh and blood actors titled 'Titans' and which was broadcast from 2018 to 2023, with a total of 4 seasons.

We hope that more details about the film's cast will be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, fans can speculate on who the ideal actors might be to play the Teen Titans.

'Titans' was a live action series that aired from 2018 to 2023 and has four seasons. Photo: Warner Bros.

What other projects will make up the new DC universe?

The live action of 'Teen Titans' is not the only one that is in development for the new universe created by James Gunn, since the films of 'Superman', 'The Brave and the Bold', 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', 'Swamp Thing' and 'The Authority'.

For its part, the following television projects were also confirmed: 'Max Waller', 'Booster Gold', 'Lanterns', 'Paradise Lost' and the animated series 'Creature Commandos'.