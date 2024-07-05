If you are looking for a new notebook model, you are in the right place: Amazon Italy has in fact decided to offer you the new MacBook Air M3 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 19% offallowing you to save a good 250 euros compared to the original list price proposed by Apple. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box below.
The MacBook Air M3 is available on Amazon at a price of only 1099 eurosagainst the 1349 Euro list price. The notebook is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime service for delivery in just one working day.
MacBook Air M3 Highlights
The real strong point of this notebook undoubtedly lies in its proprietary M3 chipwhich guarantees sensational performance, allowing you to launch any software without the slightest hesitation or hesitation.
Excellent battery that guarantees aTotal battery life up to 18 hoursmaking it to the end of the day virtually unscathed, even when you’re on the go. FaceTime HD camera It also allows you to start 1080p video calls with your friends or family, enjoying even the smallest details. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, MacBook Air M3 is presented in its splendid Galaxy Coloringelegant and perfect for all tastes.
