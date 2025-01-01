Renfe has activated a special device on New Year’s Day due to a computer breakdown on the trains Talgo Avril which has left all convoys of this model inoperative this Wednesday, which has forced the company to relocate thousands of passengers affected on other trainsand which will also remain this Thursday.

The incident occurred this Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to continue on Thursday as well. The company has indicated in a statement that “is doubling the capacities of the rest of the High Speed ​​and Long Distance trains to guarantee the mobility of travelers” and is scheduling timely alternative road transportation plans when relocation to other trains is not possible.

The planned circulations for this Wednesday in Talgo Avril were 28, with 14,100 potential travelers. The Avrils, which were commercially released in May 2024, connect Madrid with Galicia, Asturias, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante and Murciaon AVE and Avlo trains.

What to do if I am affected by the incident

The company is informing all customers of all changes that affect their trip and is offering changes and cancellations free of charge to all travelers affected by delays resulting from this incident throughout today.

On the other hand, the company hhas reinforced the care staff to the customer at the origin/destination stations of the affected trains.