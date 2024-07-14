The 2024 Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia will be postponed for at least 30 minutes. The match was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico) and 9:00 p.m. (Argentina). This time change was motivated by the numerous incidents that have been recorded in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
According to reports from various media outlets and social media users, some fans tried to enter the stadium without tickets, so security forces closed the entrance gates.
The game has reportedly been postponed due to the fact that hundreds of fans with tickets in hand have not been able to enter Hard Rock Stadium due to this situation.
Through its social media, CONMEBOL, the confederation organizing the event, indicated that people who do not have tickets will not be able to enter the stadium.
“Only those who have purchased tickets will be able to enter once access is enabled again (…)
Please note that the match will be delayed by 30 minutes, starting at 20:30 local time.”
– CONMEBOL
Over the past few weeks, several football personalities have criticised the organisation of the tournament, from the poor condition of the playing fields to the security in the stadiums.
Abuses by authorities have been reported on social media, and images have also been shared of fans of both teams exhausted by the heat in Miami while waiting to enter.
