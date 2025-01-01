From this January 1, the pension increase approved by the Government of Spain for 2025 comes into force. Pedro SanchezPresident of the Executive, announced a 2.8% increase in contributory pensions by 2025, marking a significant improvement for retirees. Likewise, the Social security confirmed that both Minimum Vital Income like himNon-contributory pensions will experience a 9% increase in 2024reinforcing support for people in the most vulnerable situations. In parallel, the extension of discounts on transport passes was announced, which will remain until June of next year, a long-awaited measure that will benefit millions of users.

How much will contributory pensions rise in 2025?

While waiting for confirmation from the Government that arrived yesterday, in the last Council of Ministers of the year, we already calculated how this increase in contributory pensions of 2.8% would look as soon as we knew the CPI data from last month . It remained at 2.4% and from there it is calculated with the revaluation formula included in the Pension reform law in which the twelve-month average interannual CPI (from December of the previous year to November of the current year) is taken into account as a reference to determine the increase in these benefits.

All pensions will increase by 2.8%, which represents an increase of around 600 euros a year for the average retirement pension and 500 euros for the system average pensionwhich includes others such as disability or widowhood. The increase will also affect the minimum system pension.

Regarding the minimum pensions What if your pension is less than these figures? When the result of the pension calculation does not reach these data, a minimum supplement can be requested.

Maximum pension in 2025

The maximum pension In 2025 it will increase by 2.8%, which leaves the amount at 3,263.94 euros per month in 14 payments or 45,695.17 euros per year. This represents an increase of 1,244.61 euros per year or 103.71 euros per month.

Passive class pensions

The minimum pensions for the passive classes they are the same as the contributory classes for the retirement pension. That is to say:

Pension retirement with spouse in charge: 1,062.23 euros per month and 14,871.25 euros per year.

in charge: 1,062.23 euros per month and 14,871.25 euros per year. Pension retirement without spouse : 848.30 euros per month and 11,876.27 euros per year.

: 848.30 euros per month and 11,876.27 euros per year. Pension retirement with non-dependent spouse: 805.23 euros per month and 11,273.25 euros per year.

Minimum and non-contributory pensions

The minimum pensions They will rise around 6% in 2025, while the minimum vital income (IMV) and non-contributory pensions will rise by 9%, as detailed this Monday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.