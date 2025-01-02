Renfe reported this Thursday morning that the computer breakdown of Talgo Avril trains that affected this Wednesday the corridors that link Madrid with Galicia and Asturias, with Barcelona and Zaragoza, and with the Valencian Community and Murcia. In this way, the usual programming on these lines is recovered normally.

«The computer fault of the Talgo Avril trains has been corrected, regular programming resumes normally since the beginning of the service in the three corridors that link Madrid with Galicia/Asturias, Madrid-Zaragoza/Barcelona and Madrid-Levante,” the company reported in a message on the social network X.

Problems with Ingeteam battery chargers

Talgo, for its part, has indicated on the same social network that the computer problem affected Ingeteam’s battery chargers and that it has informed Renfe this morning that the fault has been resolved. As Ingeteam has communicated to Talgo, The problem with these teams was related to the change of year.

“After the incident with the start of the day was detected this Wednesday, Talgo began to work with the Ingeteam teams and, in collaboration with Renfe and Tarvia, to solve the communication problem with the battery chargers,” explained Talgo, who has stressed that since early this Thursday the trains have been at the operator’s disposal to be able to carry out the service.









Renfe indicated last night that, if the fault was not resolved, would guarantee the operation and the service today in the three corridors affected by a computer breakdown detected since 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday in all Renfe Talgo Avril trains, which left all convoys of this model inoperative. The circulations planned for this Thursday in Talgo Avril are 36, with 19,430 potential travelers.

The Avrils, which were commercially released in May 2024, connect Madrid with Galicia, Asturias, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante and Murcia, on AVE and Avlo trains.