Spending 18,000 euros on a perfume is an extravagance and something unthinkable for most, but it is possible this Christmas with the help of Guerlain. The French firm offers among its gift proposals a perfume of which there is only 58 pieces numbered throughout the world. It is about the Shourouk Rhaiem’s ​​Bee Jar. How can a fragrance reach that price?

The answer is both in the perfume bottle and inside. The Bee Bottle has been a Guerlain icon for many years. 170 yearscreated to house the Eau de Cologne Impériale, a gift for the Empress Eugenie on the occasion of her wedding to Napoleon III. It is adorned with festoons inspired by the columns of the Place Vendôme in Paris and 69 bees, a French imperial symbol. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, this year the French jewelry designer Shourouk Rhaiem has personalized the bottle with her multicolored art, turning it into a true jewel.

Shourouk Rhaiem created his first glass-covered pieces in his Paris workshop more than fifteen years ago. Inspired by her trips to Tunisia, the pop culture of the 80s and the glamor of Hollywood movies, she likes enhance everyday objects by covering them with a multitude of Swarovski® crystals of different sizes and colors. And that is precisely what he has done with the Bee Jar: each jar, adorned with precious stones, is made by hand in his Paris workshop, using refined and meticulous jewelry techniques that require long hours of work. The first step is to paint the motifs on the jar which are then covered with rhinestones. Next, choose the colors: the artist aligns before her a gradation of crystals that will give each piece its unique character. Finally, you apply them one by one to transform the bottle into a work of art.

The design of this perfume-jewel reveals, on the one hand, the famous FShalimar perfume spray, designed in 1925surrounded by peacock feathers, a nod to the Indian inspirations of the perfume. On the other, the intertwined double G, Guerlain’s emblem, is surrounded by dazzling flowers with multicolored petals, reflecting the opulence of the majestic gardens of Shalimar.









Inside, this gem of perfumery, available for 18,000 euros upon request, houses Shalimar, the perfume that turns 100 years old in 2025. Specifically, it is the perfume extract, the most exclusive and intense version of the legendary fragrance.

What does Shalimar smell like? It is the first amber perfume for women in history and offers a sensual, intoxicating and timeless aroma. The fragrance opens with a breeze of flowers and bergamot, which mix with the warmth of notes of lily, jasmine and rose. The balsamic notes of vanilla and tonka bean give it voluptuousness and power.