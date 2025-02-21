This Friday begins the 25th of LaLig less than whether or not they can see football.

These are the many who use illegal platforms to see LaLig Thebes and teleoperators owned by broadcasting rights.

But LaLiga and the operators are not only faced with pirates who offer links and websites to see football, but Thebes accused services such as Google or Cloudflare as “accomplices” and part responsible for this type of piracy.

It was last weekend when multiple websites and IPTV were blocked, some issued football, but many others, and They were blocked for using these services even though they are totally legal and have nothing to do with football. This week we have been able to know that Cloudflare has decided to take legal measures against LaLiga’s performance, since as the lawyer Javier A. Maestre pointed out, the modus operandi is not entirely legal.

Therefore, before the beginning of the new league day, many wonder What will happen and if LaLiga will continue with these blockages or if the Cloudflare complaint has served to stop their feet and rethink their way of acting and fighting piracy in football.

Well, the truth is that it seems that LaLiga has no intention of stoppingand as Thebes responded to the beginning of the legal process presented by Clodflare, They will continue with their commitment against audiovisual fraud and take the pertinent measures to achieve it.

But the truth is that LaLiga has stayed a bit alone, this is because Vodafone, Orange and recently also Movistar, have reversed and will not carry out such indiscriminate blockages, Only Digi has remained firm and will continue to act as in recent weeks.

All this makes The blockades will continue to produce, but luckily for the pirates the number of links that are going to be blocked will be much lower That, for example, the previous weekend because Teleoperators do not want to have legal problems with this issue.

No one doubts that you have to look for a solution to piracy in football, but things have to be done well, and You cannot punish fair for sinners. And maybe the first step that It should be given is to lower football prices since in other sectors such as music or cinema it has almost eradicated with platforms such as Spotify or Netflix.