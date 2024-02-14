Responsible enjoyment is possible again with the new Octavia RS.

A car is always a compromise. There is always a trade-off you have to make. Think of space, performance, price, equipment and so on. A car that always scores a high average is the fast RS version of the Octavia RS. Or the regular Octavia for people in a little less hurry. Good news for both groups, the updated Octavia RS (and the regular one) are here!

Has it become a fundamentally different car? No, not that. It is a typical Skoda facelift. So enough changes to make the switch, but the changes are not earth-shattering.

That was still the case with the previous generation, where no one seemed to be able to get used to the arrangement of the headlights. Now Skoda seems to be giving a nod to that facelift again, but the unit now consists of one part instead of 2.

Renewed Octavia RS

The engine range of the regular Octavia starts with a 115 hp 1.5 TSI. The advantage is that it is a slightly down-tuned 1.5 four-cylinder instead of a 1.0 three-cylinder. The 1.5 is also available with 150 hp. It has a DSG automatic transmission and 48V support. Those two engines have been announced for the Netherlands. It is inevitable that Skoda will add a few more PHEV options.

The best one is of course the updated Octavia RS. It is now faster than ever. The 2.0 TSI is good for no less than 265 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. That is exactly what the Audi S4 delivered in 1998. The engine is always linked to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. An electronically controlled lock is also present.

Other engines and Sportline!

There are still a lot of motorcycles that have not been invited to our country. There is also a regular 2.0 TSI with 250 hp, special for the 4×4 models. You can make a nice sleeper out of that. Then there are also two diesels: both a 2.0 TDI, but one with 116 hp and the other with 150 hp.

If the updated Octavia RS is too much of a good thing, there is now also a Sportline. The RS has not yet been announced for the Netherlands, but the Sportline has.

